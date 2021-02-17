Many COVID-19 vaccine sites in North Texas to remain closed Wednesday due to winter weather

article

Most COVID-19 vaccination sites across North Texas will remain closed Wednesday after another layer of winter weather coated roads.

Fair Park in Dallas, sites operated by Parkland Hospital, and all Tarrant County Public Health sites will not give shots Wednesday.

The Denton County Health Department is also closed, and not operating vaccination sites, including Texas Motor Speedway.

John Clark Stadium in Plano and UT Southwestern's sites will also remain closed.