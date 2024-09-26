Mansfield shooting: 2nd suspect arrested for 17-year-old’s murder

article

The Brief The deadly shooting happened this past Thursday afternoon in a Mansfield neighborhood. 21-year-old Elijah Hatton and 19-year-old Michael Spencer are now charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Julious Rogers.



Mansfield police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of a 17-year-old.

Julious Rogers was found with gunshot wounds on the side of Cutting Horse Drive this past Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors tried to perform CPR on him, but he did not survive. He died at the hospital.

Police arrested 21-year-old Elijah Hatton the following day after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in East Dallas.

Related article

They also arrested 19-year-old Michael Spencer on Wednesday.

Both men are now charged with murder.

Police still have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There’s no word on a motive or if the victim knew the suspects.