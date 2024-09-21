Mansfield shooting: Suspect charged with murder of 17-year-old

article

Mansfield police arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old on Thursday.

21-year-old Elijah Hatton has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Police were called for a wellness check at a home on Cutting Horse Drive Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound and citizens performing CPR on him.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect in the shooting ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Mansfield police detectives identified the suspect's vehicle, which was then located at an apartment complex in East Dallas.

Hatton was taken into custody by Mansfield SWAT officers.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances around the shooting.

The 17-year-old's name was not released by police due to his age.