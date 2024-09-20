Fatal shooting in Mansfield leaves one dead; suspect still not identified

article

A man was shot in a Mansfield home on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., according to the Mansfield Police Department.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers arrived at the 800 block of Cutting Horse Dr., where citizens were performing life-saving measures on the unresponsive man, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators are working to identify anyone who could be linked to the case. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Mansfield Police Department at 817-473-0211.