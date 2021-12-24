Mansfield resident claims $1M Mega Millions lottery prize

article

Someone in Mansfield started the holidays with a big deposit into their bank account.

The Texas Lottery said a person who did not want to be named claimed a $1 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket.

It matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball for the Nov. 30 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Matlock Road, south of Interstate 20.

