Mansfield police investigating after someone got gun during fight at Fieldhouse

There is a large police presence at the Fieldhouse in Mansfield as police are investigating a fight in which someone had a gun Sunday.

Police said officers responded to Fieldhouse USA Mansfield just after noon for a fight with possible shots fired.

Investigators found that a parent and coach were asked to leave, and as they were in the parking lot, someone got a gun from their vehicle.

Someone then yelled, "shots fired," which led to everyone running away, according to police.

Mansfield police said their investigation found there were no shots fired and no one was injured.

Officers were able to identify the coach and parent involved in the fight.

Police said the report of shots fired was actually someone tripping over a table, causing a loud sound that people thought was a gunshot.

Police said all tournaments have been cancelled.