Search for suspect underway after deadly shooting at Fort Worth party

The Brief Two people are dead after a shooting at a party in southwest Fort Worth early Sunday morning. The first victim has been identified as 19-year-old Emiliano Serna; the second victim's identity is pending official confirmation. Police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



A party at a southwest Fort Worth home turned deadly over the weekend. Two people are now dead, and a suspect is on the run.

What we know:

Fort Worth South Division officers were called to a residence in the 7100 block of Avington Way because of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the first gunshot victim was being carried outside toward the street when officers arrived. The medical examiner identified that person as 19-year-old Emiliano Serna.

The second victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck/throat area, inside a vehicle close to the same residence.

Investigators are trying to determine if one suspect, a person who allegedly got away on foot, is responsible for both fatal shootings.

What they're saying:

"We believe this was an advertised party. Some individuals showed up, and they got into a conflict with another individual. "So one victim got into an argument with a suspect and shots were fired," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

"That’s what we’re trying to determine at this point in the investigation, if the same shooter did actually hit both of those victims."

Local perspective:

No official identification has been made for the second victim, but a Benbrook woman who contacted FOX 4 via social media said the second victim was her son, 18-year-old Logan Cantrell.

Jessica Cantrell said her son has been driving for DoorDash after being recently released from a year behind bars in juvenile detention.

"He was in jail for a year, then he got out. He’s on probation for 12 years, and he was actually trying to do good. He was really, really trying to do good. He’s been looking for work. He’s been being responsible," she said.

Cantrell said she saw her son earlier in the day on Sunday and is still in complete shock.

What's next:

Fort Worth homicide detectives continue investigating the circumstances of the shootings. They have not yet made any arrests.

Police encourage witnesses, or those with any related video, to come forward.

"See if any homeowners actually witnessed it with their own eyes. If not, we’re also looking for any kind of camera footage, surveillance video that may be in the area," Officer Calzada said.