Manhunt underway for capital murder suspect in Van Zandt County

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who removed his ankle monitor and did not show up for court on Monday morning on a murder charge from Kaufman County.

Manhunt for Capital Murder Suspect

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Manhunt for Trevor McEuen in Van Zandt County

The Latest:

Trevor McEuen has an active warrant for his arrest for bail revocation for capital murder.

Law enforcement is searching in the area of U.S. Hwy. 80 east of Grand Saline.

Officials with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office say the TDC dogs have joined the search.

If you are aware of anything suspicious in the area, please contact 911. Do not attempt to apprehend McEuen.

Sheriff Bridger states, "Our number one priority is the safety of all citizens of Van Zandt County. We are working diligently with our partner agencies to ensure the safety of all our Citizens."

Trevor McEuen

The backstory:

Kaufman County Sheriff's deputies say he admitted to shooting and killing his neighbor in 2023 after a SWAT standoff.

On May 1, 2023, deputies were responding to a call for a shooting when they saw Trevor McEuen driving away from a home on Neal Road in Forney.

Investigators say at the location they found 35-year-old Aaron Martinez dead inside his truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies followed McEuen until he came to a stop, but he refused to exit the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

According to a search warrant affidavit, McEuen was seen on his cell phone multiple times during the stand-off with deputies before a SWAT team took him into custody.

What we don't know:

In July 2024, his bond conditions were set. His bond amount at that time is not known.

Capital Murder Trial

The capital murder jury trial for McEuen was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on May 5, 2025. Court documents show there was a jury selection for the trial on Feb. 26, 2025 and again on April 30, 2025.

He is facing charges of capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and murder.

The trial will have to be rescheduled, and another jury will have to be selected.