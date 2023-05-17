Man, woman charged with capital murder in Forest Lane killing

Two suspects have been charged with capital murder for a deadly shooting on Forest Lane in Far Northeast Dallas earlier this week.

Dallas Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Desmond Gregoire and 29-year-old Miya Taylor in connection to the shooting on May 15 that killed 26-year-old Ktrell Rodgers.

In addition to capital murder, Gregoire was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, aggravated robbery and evading arrest on foot.

When Gregoire was arrested officers seized a backpack filled with drugs and paraphernalia and a gun.