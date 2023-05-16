Dallas police looking for suspect in deadly shooting on Forest Lane

Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Far Northeast Dallas.

Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call on Monday afternoon at Forest Lane near 635.

Officers found 26-year-old Ktrell Rodgers with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 214-671-3686.