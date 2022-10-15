Man wanted for mail theft arrested after leading police in high speed chase

Police in Dalworthington Gardens said a man who was wanted for mail theft was arrested after leading officers in a high speed chase in several cities that topped 100 miles-per-hour.

The incident happened Saturday night around 2 a.m.

The chase started in Dallas and ended when the driver crashed into an occupied U-haul at the 7000 block of South Hampton Road.

The suspected mail thief is in the hospital with minor injuries.

He faces several charges.



