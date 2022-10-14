Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing a wheelchair

Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street.

The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit the man.

Both vehicles left without rending aid to the elderly man.

Photos from the scene show once car that appears to be blue and another dark vehicle.

(Source: Lewisville Police Department)

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe the drivers may live in the apartment complexes nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-219-3694 or email tthomas@cityoflewsiville.com.