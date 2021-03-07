Man told police he was shot by person who was driving around, firing shots into the air in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Just before 1:30 a.m., police said a wounded man told officers he was shot by a someone inside a dark-colored car in the 1700 block of Garden Drive.
He said the person inside was driving around a South Dallas neighborhood firing into the air.
The wounded man is expected to recover.
Officers were not able to find the shooter, but searched the area for bullet casings.