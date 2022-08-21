Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth

article

Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside.

This happened on Friday, near Boat Club Road at Rocky Point.

Police said a delivery driver was picking up a food order, when the suspect stole the driver’s vehicle that had the driver’s four children inside.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle shortly after stealing it, and police said the children were not harmed.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Lake Worth police at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or 817-237-1224.