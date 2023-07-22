Man shot by another man while assaulting woman, Dallas police say

article

Dallas police said a 28-year-old man was shot by another man who saw him assaulting a female early Saturday morning.

This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 2400 block of Hillburn Drive.

Investigators found that Alfonso Delgado Morales, was arguing with a female, and he started hitting her.

Featured article

Another man saw Morales assaulting the female, and police said he shot Morales.

Morales was taken to a hospital in stable condition and charged with assault.

Police did not release any information about the shooter or whether he will face charges.