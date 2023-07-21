13-year-old girl waves 'help me' note, leading to arrest of kidnapping suspect from North Texas

Police in California arrested a North Texas man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Investigators said Steve Sablan, of Cleburne, which is located south of Fort Worth, kidnapped the girl at gunpoint in San Antonio earlier this month.

The girl was rescued in Long Beach, located south of Los Angeles, three days later.

Police said she held up a note that said, "Help Me!" from inside a parked car.

In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car,

Good Samaritans saw it and called 911.

Sablan faces several federal charges. He's got a violent criminal history dating back to the 1970s.