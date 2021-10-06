Man shot outside Pleasant Grove apartment complex

article

Dallas police are trying to figure out who opened fire outside a Pleasant Grove apartment complex, critically injuring a man.

The early morning shooting happened Wednesday while three men were sitting in a car at the Canterbury Apartments, near Lake June Road and Masters Drive.

Officers performed CPR on the man who was shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man stayed behind to be interviewed by detectives.

The third man took off before police arrived.

Police are still trying to determine if he was the gunman or if the gunfire came from outside the vehicle.

