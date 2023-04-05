Expand / Collapse search

Man shot outside Fort Worth convenience store

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for the person who shot a man outside a convenience store Tuesday night.

The victim told officers an unknown man approached him just before 10 p.m. outside the store on Glen Garden Drive, which is near Interstate 35 and Berry Street.

The man pulled out a gun and fired one shot, hitting the victim in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said the gunman ran off after the shooting.

There’s no word on a motive and no suspect description was released.