Man shot and killed woman before firing at witness, Dallas police say

Dallas police arrested a man and charged him with murder after a woman was killed in a shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to Dallas' Asian Trade District on Royal Lane at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police found a woman, identified as 53-year-old Chong Sun Wargny, had been shot. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say 62-year-old Wan Cho shot the victim after an argument and then fired a shot at a witness, while people detained him until officers could arrive. No witnesses were hit by gunshots.

Cho was charged with murder and aggravated assault and is currently in the Dallas County Jail.