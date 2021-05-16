Man shot during fight outside Dallas convenience store

article

Dallas police are looking for the shooter who opened fire during a fight outside a convenience store early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m., when police got a call about a man shot in the chest outside the 7-Eleven on Ledbetter Drive, near Bonnie View Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the shooter drove away before police arrived.

Investigators are now looking at surveillance video to identify that vehicle and the shooter.