Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CDT, Denton County, Dallas County
11
River Flood Warning
from SUN 8:25 PM CDT until TUE 1:23 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:45 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:54 PM CDT until MON 4:46 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 10:20 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:09 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:34 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Ellis County, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:22 PM CDT until SUN 4:30 PM CDT, Dallas County

Man shot during fight outside Dallas convenience store

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the shooter who opened fire during a fight outside a convenience store early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m., when police got a call about a man shot in the chest outside the 7-Eleven on Ledbetter Drive, near Bonnie View Road. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Witnesses said the shooter drove away before police arrived.

Investigators are now looking at surveillance video to identify that vehicle and the shooter.