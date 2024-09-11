Man shot during attempted robbery in Fort Worth, police say

article

A man was killed during an attempted robbery in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called for a shooting on Copperfield Drive shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police found a man on the ground who had been shot multiple times in the torso.

Investigators believe the man was shot after a suspect attempted to rob the man when he was walking in the parking lot.

The suspect ran from the scene and police have not announced an arrest.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the name will be released once family members have been notified.

The shooting is under investigation.