Man sentenced to 32 years for Fort Worth Stockyards murder

The Brief 20-year-old Kevin Aguilar was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Joseph Padilla near the Fort Worth Stockyards in 2024. Prosecutors said Aguilar fired an AR-style rifle into a crowd in a parking lot, hitting four people. Padilla, who was a senior at Weatherford High School, was out celebrating his birthday when he and three others were shot.



The man who killed an 18-year-old celebrating his birthday near the Fort Worth Stockyards last year has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Fort Worth Murder Conviction

What we know:

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Kevin Aguilar pleaded guilty to the 2024 murder.

Aguilar was then sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Fort Worth Stockyards Shooting

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2024, in a parking lot near the intersection of NW 24th Street and Ellis Avenue.

Fort Worth police said a man fired an AR-style rifle into a crowd of people, hitting four of them.

Joseph Padilla died in the shooting. He was a senior at Weatherford High School and was out celebrating his 18th birthday at the time of the shooting.

The three other victims survived their injuries.

What we don't know:

The DA’s office did not release any information about the motive for the shooting. It’s not clear if Aguilar knew any of his victims or if anyone was targeted.