Man sentenced to 32 years for Fort Worth Stockyards murder
FORT WORTH, Texas - The man who killed an 18-year-old celebrating his birthday near the Fort Worth Stockyards last year has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Fort Worth Murder Conviction
What we know:
According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Kevin Aguilar pleaded guilty to the 2024 murder.
Aguilar was then sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Fort Worth Stockyards Shooting
The backstory:
The deadly shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2024, in a parking lot near the intersection of NW 24th Street and Ellis Avenue.
Fort Worth police said a man fired an AR-style rifle into a crowd of people, hitting four of them.
Joseph Padilla died in the shooting. He was a senior at Weatherford High School and was out celebrating his 18th birthday at the time of the shooting.
The three other victims survived their injuries.
What we don't know:
The DA’s office did not release any information about the motive for the shooting. It’s not clear if Aguilar knew any of his victims or if anyone was targeted.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, the Fort Worth Police Department, and Weatherford ISD.