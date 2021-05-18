Man rescued after crashing SUV into Arlington pool dies at the hospital

article

The Tarrant County man who was rescued after his SUV went through a fence and landed in a pool has died.

The crash happened Monday evening near a home on Comanche Court in north Arlington.

Arlington police said 79-year-old Jerry Bagley suffered some type of medical episode in front of his home that caused him to drive through the fence and into the water.

He was not able to escape the submerged SUV and had to be pulled from the pool by first responders, police said.

The rescuers started CPR before Bagley was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died at the hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.