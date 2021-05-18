Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 2:29 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:30 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:20 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 4:30 PM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:07 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:40 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:48 PM CDT until FRI 5:09 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Ellis County, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:21 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 3:51 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:45 PM CDT, Hunt County

Man rescued after crashing SUV into Arlington pool dies at the hospital

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tarrant County man who was rescued after his SUV went through a fence and landed in a pool has died.

The crash happened Monday evening near a home on Comanche Court in north Arlington.

Arlington police said 79-year-old Jerry Bagley suffered some type of medical episode in front of his home that caused him to drive through the fence and into the water.

He was not able to escape the submerged SUV and had to be pulled from the pool by first responders, police said.

The rescuers started CPR before Bagley was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died at the hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.