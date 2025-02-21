Man purchased firearms in Texas, sold them illegally on Instagram, DOJ says

article

An Oakland, California man was found guilty of buying firearms in Texas and selling them through Instagram without a license.

What we know:

A jury found 31-year-old Robert Davis guilty of selling firearms that he illegally purchased in Texas and illegally possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon.

Prosecutors said Davis traveled between California and Texas, where he illegally bought firearms at gun shows.

Davis would then bring the firearms back to the Bay Area of California where he would sell them on Instagram.

Prosecutors said law enforcement searched Davis' home in 2021 and found a loaded firearm and ammunition inside the home and his vehicle. Davis had previously been found guilty of a felony and was unable to own a firearm or ammunition.

Prosecutors said the investigation was a joint effort between the ATF, Alameda County Sheriff's Office and Fort Worth Police Department.

What we don't know:

A sentencing date for Davis has not been set.

Davis faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for selling without a license and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possessing a firearm as a felon.