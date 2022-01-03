Man killed in shooting at Lewisville restaurant

article

Lewisville police are searching for the person who killed a man at a restaurant.

Officers broke up a large fight just before 2 a.m. Thursday at the Chill Bar and Grill near Vista Ridge Mall.

Afterward, they found 35-year-old Viron Ellison in an outdoor seating area. He had been shot and died at the hospital.

Witnesses only gave police a vague description of the shooter. They said he took off in a silver car.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

They don’t know if Ellison was targeted or hit randomly.

