Man killed in shooting at Lewisville restaurant
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are searching for the person who killed a man at a restaurant.
Officers broke up a large fight just before 2 a.m. Thursday at the Chill Bar and Grill near Vista Ridge Mall.
Afterward, they found 35-year-old Viron Ellison in an outdoor seating area. He had been shot and died at the hospital.
Witnesses only gave police a vague description of the shooter. They said he took off in a silver car.
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.
They don’t know if Ellison was targeted or hit randomly.
