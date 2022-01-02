Man having mental health crisis taken into custody after standoff in Arlington
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - An hours-long standoff in Arlington ended with one man being taken to a mental health center Sunday afternoon.
It started just before 10:30 a.m., at a home on Smokey Quartz Lane.
Police said a man fired a gun at an unoccupied car outside and then barricaded himself inside a home.
After about five hours, the man eventually got out and was taken into custody.
Police said he was having a mental health crisis and taken to a mental health center at John Peter Smith Hospital.
Advertisement
READ MORE: 2 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver in Fort Worth