Man having mental health crisis taken into custody after standoff in Arlington

An hours-long standoff in Arlington ended with one man being taken to a mental health center Sunday afternoon.

It started just before 10:30 a.m., at a home on Smokey Quartz Lane.

Police said a man fired a gun at an unoccupied car outside and then barricaded himself inside a home.

After about five hours, the man eventually got out and was taken into custody.

Police said he was having a mental health crisis and taken to a mental health center at John Peter Smith Hospital.

