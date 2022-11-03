Man killed in Pleasant Grove home

article

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man overnight.

Officers found the victim’s body just after midnight Thursday in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood near the CF Hawn Freeway and Prairie Creek Road.

They think he and the gunman had been arguing before the shooting.

The gunman took off after the shooting and is still at large. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.