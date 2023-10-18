Man killed in Fort Worth overnight shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Brentwood Stair and Loop 820.

A man in his 40s was shot in the chest. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police said security footage shows the suspect running east from the scene.

They haven’t yet released a description of that suspect.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.