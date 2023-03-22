Man injured in Fort Worth shooting; suspect still at-large

article

Fort Worth police are trying to figure out who shot a man in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

Police said the injured man showed up at a home in the 1800 block of Lagonda Avenue trying to get help.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to the abdomen and on both wrists.

The man told police he had been shot near the intersection of Lagonda Avenue and 16th Street but wouldn’t talk about why he was there or who shot him.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect or motive for the shooting.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Gun Violence Unit is investigating.