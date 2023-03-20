VIDEO: Fort Worth street takeover leads to 1 arrest

One person was arrested and charged with reckless driving after a Fort Worth street takeover on Sunday night.

Video from the intersection of Beach Street and Basswood Boulevard in north Fort Worth shows a crowd of people gathered at an intersection, while drivers do donuts.

The video shows the crowd dispersing when police arrive.

Police were able to arrest one of the drivers a few blocks away.

Fort Worth police say a 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

Street takeovers have been a subject of focus among law enforcement in recent weeks.

A statewide taskforce was created after a street takeover in Austin led to dozens of arrests for people across the state.

DPS is asking the public to report any possible street takeovers through the iWatchTexas website and app or by calling 844-643-2251.