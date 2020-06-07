Man in his 20s with no underlying conditions among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County

article

Dallas County reported 263 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Sunday. One of the deaths was an Irving man in his 20s who had no underlying health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this is a reminder that "COVID-19 can affect all people."

The other death reported Sunday was a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility.

This brings the county's totals to 12,093 confirmed cases and 264 deaths from the coronavirus.

While there has been a spike in cases this past week in Dallas County, Jenkins said on Saturday that hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits for the coronavirus remain flat in the county.

In Tarrant County, 44 residents and employees at an assisted living facility in Arlington have tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Arlington Public Health Authority is now working with county and state health officials to contain the spread of the virus at Meadowbrook Memory Care Community.

According to the facility, 30 residents and 14 employees are infected.

At least 59 people have tested negative, and nine tests are still pending, as of Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Arlington Fire Department sent its COVID-19 Strike Team to develop control measures at the facility after an employee had tested positive the week before.

Three residents have died recently.

However, facility officials said COVID-19 infection is not likely the cause in two of those deaths.

