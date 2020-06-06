Dallas County continues to see spike in new COVID-19 cases; while hospitalizations, ER visits remain flat

article

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 289 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with two new deaths.

This is a continuation of a spike in cases all week, but Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits for coronavirus remain flat in the county.

Saturday's new cases brings the county's totals to 11,830 confirmed cases and 262 deaths.

The two new deaths were a Farmers Branch man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions and a woman in ther 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. She also had underlying health conditions.

