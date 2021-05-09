Man in critical condition after shooting outside Deep Ellum club

article

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning at a club in Deep Ellum.

According to Dallas police, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m., after a fight in the parking lot of a night club on Elm and Crowdus streets.

One of the people involved in the fight pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to search for the shooter.