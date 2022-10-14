Man gets 7 years for Dallas carjacking related to fake explosives plot

article

A man who was allegedly planning to do something nefarious with fake explosives was sentenced Thursday in federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Aaron Oehlschlager pleaded guilty in June to carjacking and the possession of a forged seal of an agency of the United States.

He admitted to carjacking a woman outside a Dallas hotel in 2019 using a handgun and a fake silencer. She complied and was not hurt.

Dallas doctor accused of tainting IV bags pleads not guilty to federal charges

The car was actually a rental car. It was located six months later in a Grapevine parking garage and was towed back to the rental company’s service lot.

An employee who was asked to clean the vehicle found what appeared to be explosive devices inside it, court documents state.

Although the FBI Dallas Bomb Squad determined the explosives were fake, they also found fake FBI credentials, a fake search warrant and a black backpack with Oehlschlager’s son’s name on it.

'Rot in hell': Families of Billy Chemirmir's victims give impact statements to convicted killer

Federeal prosecutors believe the carjacking was just the first step in something larger that Oehlschlager was planning involving fake bombs, masks, bolt cutters, handcuffs, zip ties and stun guns.

They did not elaborate on the details of that plot.

Oehlschlager will spend the next seven years in a federal prison for the crime.