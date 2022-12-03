Man found shot multiple times in burning car early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot several times in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas.
It happened at around 3 a.m. along Shady Trail, which is north of Walnut Hill Lane.
Firefighters discovered the body after putting out the vehicle that was riddled in bullet holes.
Dallas Fire Rescue says it is working with Dallas police to determine what led to the incident.