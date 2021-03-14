Man found dead in vehicle that drove through guardrail and into Trinity River in Fort Worth

article

The Fort Worth Fire Department found one person dead in an SUV that was driven into the Trinity River early Sunday morning.

Police said the driver of the SUV lost control and drove through a guardrail on South Beach Street, near I-30, at 12:30 a.m.

The dive team said once they reached the vehicle, they found a man dead inside

"At that time, the dive team was able to get into the water and confirm that there was at least one patient in the vehicle," said Mike Drivdahl, with the Fort Worth Fire Department. "It is unfortunate that due to the amount of damage to the vehicle and due to the amount of time that the vehicle was under water, we believe that that is going to be a recovery at this time."

The process of getting the vehicle out of the water began Sunday morning.

The crash is being investigated by Fort Worth police.