Man fatally struck while waiting for tow truck after crash in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police said a man was fatally struck while waiting for a tow truck after being involved in another crash Sunday morning.

This happened just after 6:30 a.m., when officers were called about a wreck at I-20 and FM 1187.

Investigators found that there had been a minor crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck, and the two drivers had exchanged information.

While one of the drivers was outside his vehicle waiting for a tow truck, he was struck by another vehicle.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.