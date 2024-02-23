Fort Worth officer seriously hurt in crash

article

A Fort Worth police officer is recovering after an on-duty accident in his squad car.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it happened Friday morning while the officer was driving northbound on the Interstate 35 toll road entrance ramp near downtown Fort Worth.

The officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The department didn’t go into detail about the officer’s injuries but said his condition is improving.

They are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The injured officer has reportedly been with the department for nine years and is part of the Crime Scene Unit.