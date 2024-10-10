Man fatally shot in South Dallas, police investigating
article
South Dallas - A man was fatally shot late Wednesday night in Dallas, police said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call at an apartment complex in the South Dallas-Fair Park area, where they found the man had already died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses as they work to identify the suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Dallas police.