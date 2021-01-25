Man faces second charge in alleged rapes of sorority alumni in North Texas

article

Coppell police say a suspected serial rapist now faces charges for a second attack.

Jeffrey Lemor Wheat, 48, is accused of committing a rape in Coppell in 2011. He was arrested two weeks ago in Arkansas for a rape committed in Plano, also in 2011.

Police believe he targeted women in a sorority alumni group in Plano, Coppell and Corinth.

All of the victims were in their mid-50's to 60's and members of the Delta Sigma Theta alumni association.

Wheat is being held on $500,000 bond.