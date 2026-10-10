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Man dies in early morning shooting in Dallas: police

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 10, 2026 4:32 PM CDT
Published October 10, 2026 4:32 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Dallas, according to police. 
    • It happened around 2 a.m. near the 2100 block of Royal Lane. 
    • No information has been released on the victim, and investigators were still working to identify a suspect as of Saturday. 

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. 

What we know:

Officers received a call regarding a shooting in the 2100 block of Royal Lane just after 2 a.m., according to the police department. 

First responders found the gunshot victim near the area and took him to a local hospital. However, police said the man later died from his injuries. 

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not yet been released. Detectives said Saturday they were still working to identify a suspect and to determine a motive for the crime. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. C. Clark, #10506, at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a news release from the Dallas Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDallas