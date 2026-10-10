Man dies in early morning shooting in Dallas: police
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Officers received a call regarding a shooting in the 2100 block of Royal Lane just after 2 a.m., according to the police department.
First responders found the gunshot victim near the area and took him to a local hospital. However, police said the man later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
The victim's name has not yet been released. Detectives said Saturday they were still working to identify a suspect and to determine a motive for the crime.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. C. Clark, #10506, at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a news release from the Dallas Police Department.