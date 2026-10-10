Man dies in early morning shooting in Dallas: police

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The Brief A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Dallas, according to police. It happened around 2 a.m. near the 2100 block of Royal Lane. No information has been released on the victim, and investigators were still working to identify a suspect as of Saturday.



The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers received a call regarding a shooting in the 2100 block of Royal Lane just after 2 a.m., according to the police department.

First responders found the gunshot victim near the area and took him to a local hospital. However, police said the man later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not yet been released. Detectives said Saturday they were still working to identify a suspect and to determine a motive for the crime.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. C. Clark, #10506, at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.