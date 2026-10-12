Man dies after stabbing himself during confrontation with Fort Worth police

article

The Brief A man died Monday after stabbing himself during a confrontation with Fort Worth police officers. Officers responded to a disturbance call about a man wandering the property with his dog after abandoning a vehicle with two flat tires. When officers arrived, the man displayed a knife, prompting an officer to deploy a Taser before the man turned the weapon on himself.



A man died on Monday after police say he stabbed himself following a confrontation with Fort Worth police officers.

What we know:

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 12, in the 2500 block of NE 36th St. in Fort Worth. Officers were dispatched to a business regarding a disturbance.

Police say a man arrived at the location in a vehicle with two flat tires.

The man, who did not work at the business, left the vehicle with his dog and began wandering around the property.

When officers arrived, the man began yelling obscenities at them and displayed a knife.

One officer deployed a Taser. After being tased, police say the man stabbed himself with the knife.

Officers attempted to provide medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police did not say what time the incident happened.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.