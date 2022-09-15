Man charged with causing Fentanyl overdose death in Collin County

article

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of providing another man with drugs laced with Fentanyl that investigators said led to his overdose death last month.

Gabriel Aldo Fossatti faces a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury.

Authorities began investigating this case on August 5, when Collin County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a drug overdose at a home on FM 546 in Princeton.

Deputies found a 29-year-old man dead in his bedroom.

It was determined that he died from an overdose, and investigators collected a counterfeit Percocet pill at the scene that was lab tested and found to contain Fentanyl.

An investigation began into who sold the Fentanyl-laced drugs that led to this death by Collin County Sheriff's Office Gang and Habitual Offender Strike Team (GHOST).

GHOST Investigators identified Fossatti as the person who provided the man with the drugs, and he was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities also searched Fossatti’s home and reportedly seized Psilocybin (mushrooms), marijuana, a loaded Glock pistol, and numerous pills, including Xanax and Percocet.

The Percocet pills seized were reportedly similar to those recovered at the scene of the overdose death of the 29-year-old man in Princeton.