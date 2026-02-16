One dead, several seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway

article

The Brief One person is dead and several others are seriously injured following a head-on crash early Monday morning on the Dallas North Tollway. A Hyundai Tucson traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes near Royal Lane struck a Land Rover Velar at approximately 2 a.m. The identities of the deceased driver and the injured passengers have not yet been released as the investigation continues.



A head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Dallas North Tollway left one person dead and several others seriously injured early Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Wrong way crash on DNT

What we know:

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the tollway near Royal Lane.

A preliminary investigation by DPS troopers found that a Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Land Rover Velar head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver and passengers of the Land Rover were also taken to area hospitals with injuries described as serious.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.