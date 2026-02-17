Police chase ends in officer-involved shooting on George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton

The Brief A multi-agency police chase involving Irving, Grand Prairie, and Carrollton officers ended in a crash shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike. Following a PIT maneuver and crash near Old Denton Road, an officer-involved shooting occurred. All eastbound lanes of the PGBT and the service road remained closed through the morning rush hour from Old Denton Road to Josey Lane as investigators from multiple departments and the Texas DPS worked the scene.



A multi-agency police chase ended in a crash and an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning on the President George Bush Turnpike, police said.

Police chase ends in officer-involved shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Carrollton officer-involved shooting

What we know:

While the origin of the pursuit remains unclear, the chase ended in Carrollton shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that officers deployed spike strips and used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle. The car eventually crashed in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike near Old Denton Road. Following the wreck, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Investigators believe a man and a woman were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. The man was wounded in the shooting, according to police.

Several agencies are on the scene, including the Carrollton, Irving, and Grand Prairie police departments, as well as state troopers. FOX 4 has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for an official statement.

President George Turnpike shut down in Carrollton

Local perspective:

As of 6:15 a.m., all eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike are closed from Old Denton Road to Josey Lane. The eastbound service road is also shut down while crews investigate.

What we don't know:

Details remain limited as the investigation continues. Authorities have not yet confirmed where the chase began, the total number of people involved, or the current condition of those injured.