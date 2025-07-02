Man caught inside Dallas' Perot Museum overnight

article

The Brief 34-year-old Jimmy Frost was caught running around inside the Perot Museum in Downtown Dallas overnight. He was wearing a Perot Museum staff jacket when he was arrested. He told officers he had no shirt, so he took the jacket. Frost is now charged with burglary of a building.



A man is facing charges after police said he snuck into the Perot Museum in Downtown Dallas overnight.

What we know:

The suspect was arrested just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Jimmy Frost pressed a button in the museum that alerted security officers to his presence. They located him on security cameras and then called Dallas police for help.

The responding officers searched the building. They caught Frost as he ran through the main lobby. He was wearing a Perot Museum jacket at the time.

When asked where he got the jacket, Frost replied that he had found it.

"I didn’t have a shirt and I needed one, so I took this jacket that I found," the affidavit states.

Another officer said he remembered questioning Frost around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Houston Street after someone reported seeing an individual looking into vehicles.

Frost was arrested and charged with burglary of a building.

What they're saying:

The Perot Museum said no damage was done to the building or any of its exhibits.

"Tuesday morning, an unarmed individual gained unauthorized access to the Perot Museum before public hours, prompting an immediate response from the Museum security team, staff, and the Dallas Police Department. Safety protocols were quickly activated, and the situation was promptly contained," the museum said in a statement. "There was no damage sustained to any of our exhibits and only minor damage to Museum property. We take every potential security concern seriously. There is no threat to the safety of our staff and visitors, and the Museum opened as scheduled without incident."