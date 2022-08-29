Man breaks into animal shelter, releases nearly 150 dogs, police say

article

Police in Abilene arrested a man who they say broke into an animal shelter and set many of the 150 dogs inside free.

Abilene Police say a man climbed the fence around the Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services building early Friday morning. The man broke into the building through the roof and opened a number of the cages.

Police believe a fight broke out between the freed animals, killing at least one of the dogs and injuring several others. Abilene Animal Services crews are continuing to look for many others that were able to escape.

A van owned by the shelter was also stolen from the property.

Detectives arrested 38-year-old George Paul Jones and charged him with the break-in, animal cruelty, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Taylor County Jail on $45,500 bond.