Man arrested for recording upskirt video at Grapevine Walmart

A 57-year-old man was arrested after a woman told police he recorded video from under her dress while at a Grapevine Walmart.

Leroy Grove has been charged with improper photography or visual recording.

A woman shopping at the Walmart in the 1600 block of W. SH-114 called police at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after she bumped into a man and noticed he was bent over with his cell phone under her dress.

The suspect walked away, but the victim followed him to the front of the store, and her description of the suspect allowed officers to find him in the parking lot.

The victim also took a picture of the suspect, which police confirmed to be Grove.

Police later found additional recordings on Grove’s phone from other locations.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Grove is asked to call Grapevine police on the non-emergency line at 817-410-8127.