Alleged Dallas serial killer responsible for murders of 3 possible sex workers, police say

Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Just one day after asking the public for information about three murders they believed were connected, Dallas police say they arrested their suspect.

Police have not yet shared what led them to the suspect, but they say detectives were able to gather evidence that led them to an arrest.

Three women were found dead near the Trinity River in Oak Cliff.

Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, is being charged with three counts of murder.

The body of 60-year-old Limberly Robinson was found in late April. 

25-year-old Cherish Gibson was found dead in the same area two months later. 

The third woman was found last Saturday. She has not yet been identified.

Police believe at least two of the victims have possible ties to prostitution.

Police have not yet shared what they believe Sanchez Garcia's motive might have been. His mugshot has not yet been released.