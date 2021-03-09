Man and baby hurt in possible gang-related shooting in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting overnight that left one man and an infant child injured.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Trinity Heights Apartments on Barrywood Court, which is near E. Loop 820 and Boca Raton Boulevard.

Police said two men confronted a third man outside an apartment and shot him multiple times. The baby he was holding was grazed by one of the bullets.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The baby was not seriously hurt.

The suspects reportedly took off on foot after the shooting. They are still at large.

Fort Worth PD’s gang unit is investigating the case.